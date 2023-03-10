Coming up at 1500 GMT, which is 1000 US Eastern time

Christine Lagarde is President of the European Central Bank. She is to visit and speak with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today, Friday, 10 March 2023. Be on the alert for post-meeting statements from the two.

There are a couple of European Central Bank speakers on the docket for Friday before this

0900 GMT, 0400 US Eastern time

Member of the ECB's Executive Board Fabio Panetta presents on the digital euro at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the European Banking Federation

1100 GMT, 0600 US Eastern time