Coming up at 1500 GMT, which is 1000 US Eastern time
- Christine Lagarde is President of the European Central Bank. She is to visit and speak with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today, Friday, 10 March 2023. Be on the alert for post-meeting statements from the two.
There are a couple of European Central Bank speakers on the docket for Friday before this
0900 GMT, 0400 US Eastern time
- Member of the ECB's Executive Board Fabio Panetta presents on the digital euro at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the European Banking Federation
1100 GMT, 0600 US Eastern time
- Participation by member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank Elizabeth McCaul in a panel in the conference "The New Frontiers in Digital Finance"