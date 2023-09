Latvian central bank governor, and therefore a Governing Council member of the European Central Bank, Martins Kazaks with some early Europe remarks on the newswires.

The hike from the ECB in September may allow a pause in October.

---

I think its more than 'may', pretty much locked in on a pause I reckon. Does ANyone want to add in anything in the comments? Agree, disagree? Too early to call?

---

Never mind the red box in the screenshot, that meeting has passed - next one is October 26.