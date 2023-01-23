Via a Reuters poll of analysts.

55 of 59 polled sat the ECB will hike by 50bp at the next meeting, February 2

This would take the depo rate to 2.5%

The consensus expectation for the March meeting is also+50bp

+25bp is the expected in Q2, to a terminal rate of 3.25% (the poll in December had the depo terminal at 2.75%)

--

Earlier:

--

All this hawkish ECB chatter is helping euro to rise, its been doing so today: