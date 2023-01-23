Via a Reuters poll of analysts.
- 55 of 59 polled sat the ECB will hike by 50bp at the next meeting, February 2
- This would take the depo rate to 2.5%
The consensus expectation for the March meeting is also+50bp
- +25bp is the expected in Q2, to a terminal rate of 3.25% (the poll in December had the depo terminal at 2.75%)
--
Earlier:
- ECB's Rehn says he sees reasons for 'significant' interest rate increases before summer
- ECB's Knot: "Expect us to raise rates by 0.5% in February and March ... to not be done"
--
All this hawkish ECB chatter is helping euro to rise, its been doing so today: