Via a Commerzbank note previewing the European Central Bank meeting decision due on Thursday.

Analysts at the bank say that following the the ECB signalling a continuation of rate hikes for today's meeting at its previous meeting, "the ECB is likely to find it difficult to move to a less explicit forward guidance without the market initially seeing that as a dovish signal."

But Commerzobank says since that meeting signs have accumulated that the ECB too is no longer able to hike on autopilot:

analysts point to signs of tighter credit conditions in the ECB's Bank Lending Survey published earlier this week

and renewed signs of an economic slowdown in Germany

These, says Commerzbank, should soon dampen ECB interest rate optimism. Adds that the ECB is probably facing a bigger communication challenge than the Fed.

And concludes with this, which may (well, is) be good for FX traders:

That also suggests a higher risk of it ‘going wrong’ – i.e. the increased likelihood of undesirable exchange rate volatility.

ECB is at 1215 GMT (0815 US Eastern time) with European Central Bank President Lagarde's news conference following a half hour later.

---

