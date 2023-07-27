The ECB meeting is today, Thursday, 27 July 2023. Pretty much everyone expects a +25bp rate hike. I've yet to see a differing forecast. If you have one, let me know in the comments, please.

National Australia Bank:

25bp hike almost universally expected

ECB guidance should be less definitive given the much softer than expected PMIs and greater evidence of policy taking effect as seen in the tightening of credit conditions across the Eurozone.

Standard Chartered: