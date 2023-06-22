There are always more speakers than those I manage to list. They're a slippery bunch. Here's what I have for the session ahead:

0915 GMT/0515 US Eastern time: Speech by ECB board member Fabio Panetta at fifth annual joint conference of the Deutsche Bundesbank, European Central Bank and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago on CCP risk management in Frankfurt

1430 GMT/1030 US Eastern time: Participation by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos in a roundtable organised by the Spanish association of financial journalists as part of the summer courses of Universidad Internacional Menéndez Pelayo in Santander