Lane looks likely to be of the most relevance, but check in for anything from the other two. The times below are in GMT / US Eastern time format:

0800 / 0400 Participation by ECB chief economist Philip R. Lane in on-stage conversation and Q&A at Reuters Newsmakers event in London, United Kingdom

I don't have further details for these two:

0900 / 0500 ECB President Christine Lagarde speaking

speaking 1130 / 0730 ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos to speak at an event in Santander

European Central Bank President Lagarde