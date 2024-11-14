0830 GMT / 0330 US Eastern time - Remarks by European Central Bank's vice president Luis de Guindos at 31 Encuentro del Sector Financiero organised by ABC and Deloitte in Madrid, Spain

1830 GMT / 1330 US Eastern time - Participation by ECB Board member Isabel Schnabel in policy panel "Reassessing Policy Tools for Current and Future Challenges" at 25th Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference "Rethinking the Policy Toolkit in a Turbulent Global Economy" in Washington, DC

1900 GMT / 1400 Remarks by ECB President Christine Lagarde at Choiseul Sovereignty Awards 2024 ceremony

I posted yesterday on the prospect of deeper than expected ECB rate cuts yet to come:

Meanwhile, EUR is struggling near a one-year low: