Lagarde the highlight although it appears likely we'll get pertinent remarks from a few of these listed below

0800 GMT / 0300 US Eastern time: French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau is to speak at a conference hosted by France's ACPR financial sector regulator

0800 GMT / 0300 US Eastern time: Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernandez De Cos to open financial conference in Madrid

0830 GMT / 0330 US Eastern time: Keynote speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde at the 33rd Frankfurt European Banking Congress

1100 GMT / 0600 US Eastern time: Robert Holzmann, who heads the Austrian National Bank, speaks at an economic reporters' club

1500 GMT / 1000 US Eastern time: Participation by ECB board member Piero Cipollone in online round table on the digital euro organised by the Greens/EFA in the European Parliament

The European Central Bank appears to be on hold, for the time being at least.