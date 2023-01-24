European Central Bank President Lagarde spoke Monday, cranking out the hawkish message:
Her minions conveyed the same message:
Lagarde is up again Tuesday:
- 0945 GMT (0445 US ET) Video message by ECB President Christine Lagarde at roundtable "The euro as a guarantee of resilience" at high-level conference "Croatia, the 20th member of the eurozone" in Zagreb
Also from the ECB, though its unlikely to be of policy more economic outlook interest:
- 1445 GMT (0945 US ET) Member of the Supervisory Board of ECB Kerstin af Jochnick participates in Panel 4 "Regulated Financial Service Providers" at 11th Institute for Law and Finance' conference "The Next Systemic Financial Crisis – Where Might it Come From?" (there's a Bank of England speaker at this event, more here)