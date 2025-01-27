0810 GMT / 0310 US Eastern time - Pre-recorded Lámfalussy Lecture by ECB President Christine Lagarde at Lámfalussy Lectures Conference organised by the Hungarian Central bank.

AFAIK the event/conference is titled The Age of Geoeconomics: Evolution of Central Banking

The ECB is expected to cut rates this week.

ECB's President Lagarde

As a ps. Hungary is a member of the European Union (EU) but does not use the euro. While Hungary is obligated to eventually adopt the euro under its EU accession agreement, it has not set a clear timeline for doing so. Current target is 2030.