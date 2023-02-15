0800 GMT, 0300 US Eastern time

Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos participates in an event of the Business Council Alliance for Ibero-America

As Bank of Spain governor de Cos is also a member of the ECB policy board

1400 GMT, 0900 US Eastern time

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde takes part in a plenary debate on the ECB Annual Report 2022 at the European Parliament

Lagarde will speak on inflation, her economic and monetary policy outlook. The following day (Thursday, 16 February 2023) will bring the ECB's Economic Bulletin - her comments will be viewed as a sneak preview.

Also today from the EU: