0800 GMT, 0300 US Eastern time
- Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos participates in an event of the Business Council Alliance for Ibero-America
- As Bank of Spain governor de Cos is also a member of the ECB policy board
1400 GMT, 0900 US Eastern time
- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde takes part in a plenary debate on the ECB Annual Report 2022 at the European Parliament
- Lagarde will speak on inflation, her economic and monetary policy outlook. The following day (Thursday, 16 February 2023) will bring the ECB's Economic Bulletin - her comments will be viewed as a sneak preview.
Also today from the EU:
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.