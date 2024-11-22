Another packed agenda of European Central Bank speakers today. Times below are in GMT/US Eastern time format.
Lagarde, Nagel and Schnabel the big hitters out of this lot.
- 0800/0300 Speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde, Bundesbank Chief Joachim Nagel and French Central Bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau at the Frankfurt European Banking Congress
- 0830/0330 Keynote speech ECB President Christine Lagarde at 34th European Banking Congress "Out of the Comfort Zone: Europe and the New World Order" in Frankfurt
- 0840/0340 Remarks by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at Foro Observatorio Económico organised by El Confidencial/MAPFRE
- 1115/0615 Fireside chat by ECB bank supervisor Anneli Tuominen at the JPMorgan European Financials Conference in London, UK
- 1545/1045 Participation by ECB Board member Isabel Schnabel in Panel 3 "Monetary policy" at colloquium in honour of Claudio Borio in Basel, Switzerland
Old pic