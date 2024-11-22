Another packed agenda of European Central Bank speakers today. Times below are in GMT/US Eastern time format.

Lagarde, Nagel and Schnabel the big hitters out of this lot.

0800/0300 Speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde, Bundesbank Chief Joachim Nagel and French Central Bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau at the Frankfurt European Banking Congress

and French Central Bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau at the Frankfurt European Banking Congress 0830/0330 Keynote speech ECB President Christine Lagarde at 34th European Banking Congress "Out of the Comfort Zone: Europe and the New World Order" in Frankfurt

at 34th European Banking Congress "Out of the Comfort Zone: Europe and the New World Order" in Frankfurt 0840/0340 Remarks by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at Foro Observatorio Económico organised by El Confidencial/MAPFRE

1115/0615 Fireside chat by ECB bank supervisor Anneli Tuominen at the JPMorgan European Financials Conference in London, UK

1545/1045 Participation by ECB Board member Isabel Schnabel in Panel 3 "Monetary policy" at colloquium in honour of Claudio Borio in Basel, Switzerland

Old pic