European Central Bank President Lagarde posted a video to Twitter on January 1, with some comments on eurozone inflation:
- “We have made significant progress in 2024 in bringing down inflation and hopefully 2025 is the year when we are on target as expected and as planned in our strategy,”
- “Of course we will continue our efforts to ensure that inflation stabilizes sustainably at that 2% medium-term target.”
The comments are just 2 minutes or so, and can be found here if you want the full thing.