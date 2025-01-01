European Central Bank President Lagarde posted a video to Twitter on January 1, with some comments on eurozone inflation:

“We have made significant progress in 2024 in bringing down inflation and hopefully 2025 is the year when we are on target as expected and as planned in our strategy,”

“Of course we will continue our efforts to ensure that inflation stabilizes sustainably at that 2% medium-term target.”

The comments are just 2 minutes or so, and can be found here if you want the full thing.