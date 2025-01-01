European Central Bank President Lagarde posted a video to Twitter on January 1, with some comments on eurozone inflation:

  • “We have made significant progress in 2024 in bringing down inflation and hopefully 2025 is the year when we are on target as expected and as planned in our strategy,”
  • “Of course we will continue our efforts to ensure that inflation stabilizes sustainably at that 2% medium-term target.”

The comments are just 2 minutes or so, and can be found here if you want the full thing.

European Central Bank President Lagarde twitter