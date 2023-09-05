Lagarde spoke on Monday:

As did offsider Nagel:

Speakers from the ECB on Tuesday, 5 September 2023 include:

0700 GMT, 0300 US Eastern time: Chairing the panel "Central bank immunities and international sanctions" by ECB President Christine Lagarde at the ECB Legal Conference 2023

0830 GMT, 0430 US Eastern time: Bank of Italy's governor and ECB member Ignazio Visco (I don't have anything further on this re event, venue etc.)

0900 GMT, 0500 US Eastern time: Chairing the panel "Filling the gaps: central banks, competent authorities and legislative frameworks" by ECB Board member Edouard Fernandez-Bollo at the ECB Legal Conference 2023

1230 GMT, 0830 US Eastern time: Chairing the panel "Incorporation of environmental considerations in the supervision of prudential risks" by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at the ECB Legal Conference 2023

1430 GMT, 1030 US Eastern time: Chairing the panel "Monetary Sovereignty: meaning and implications" by Vice-President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos at the ECB Legal Conference 2023

Given the venue, the 'Legal Conference' there may not be much on the economy nor monetary policy. But that all do love a headline so we'll see.