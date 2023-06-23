I posted earlier on the prospects for a September rate hike from the European Central Bank. Keep an ear out for any further hints from these speakers Friday.

0700 GMT/0300 US Eastern time: Address by Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, participates in a panel at "Summit for a new global financing pact" in Paris

1000 GMT/0600 US Eastern time: Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos in charge of the closing day for the Santander economy conference organized by the economic information journalists association

1245 GMT/0845 US Eastern time: Participation by ECB board member Fabio Panetta in panel discussion on future of crypto at 22nd BIS Annual Conference on central banks, macro-financial stability and the future of the financial system in Basel