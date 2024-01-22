If you see headlines that Lagarde is speaking today, Monday, 22 January 2024, its at a memorial service. Not an event of interest to markets.

At 1400 GMT

A state memorial ceremony in remembrance of former President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble

---

As a ps. there are no Federal Reserve speakers today, the blackout period is now in effect ahead of the January 30 & 31 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting