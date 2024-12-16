The times below are in GMT/US Eastern time format:

0700/0200 ECB President Christine Lagarde holds short press conference with Gediminas Šimkus, Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania in Vilnius, Lithuania

0815/0315 ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at Annual Economics Conference: Pillars of Resilience Amid Global Geopolitical Shifts on the occasion of 10th anniversary of euro introduction in Vilnius, Lithuania

0830/0330 Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in high-level panel at Annual Economics Conference: Pillars of Resilience Amid Global Geopolitical Shifts on the occasion of 10th anniversary of euro introduction in Vilnius, Lithuania

0845/0345 ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos speaks at the 8th anniversary of Madrid Foro Empresarial in Madrid, Spain

1630/1130 ECB board member Isabel Schnabel speaks at CEPR Paris Symposium organised by Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), Banque de France and Sciences Po in Paris, France