The times below are in GMT/US Eastern time format:

  • 0700/0200 ECB President Christine Lagarde holds short press conference with Gediminas Šimkus, Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania in Vilnius, Lithuania
  • 0815/0315 ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at Annual Economics Conference: Pillars of Resilience Amid Global Geopolitical Shifts on the occasion of 10th anniversary of euro introduction in Vilnius, Lithuania
  • 0830/0330 Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in high-level panel at Annual Economics Conference: Pillars of Resilience Amid Global Geopolitical Shifts on the occasion of 10th anniversary of euro introduction in Vilnius, Lithuania
  • 0845/0345 ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos speaks at the 8th anniversary of Madrid Foro Empresarial in Madrid, Spain
  • 1630/1130 ECB board member Isabel Schnabel speaks at CEPR Paris Symposium organised by Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), Banque de France and Sciences Po in Paris, France
ecb European Central Bank 2