Coming up from the ECB on Thursday, 18 May 2023:

02:30 US Eastern time, 0630 GMT: Remarks by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at seminar organised by PwC in Madrid

05:00 US Eastern time, 0900 GMT: Attendance by ECB President Christine Lagarde at official celebration of the 175th anniversary of the first German national parliamentary assembly event in Paulskirche in Frankfurt

Comments from either of these two on monetary policy will likely get guidance for further rate hikes still to come.