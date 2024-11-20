1130 GMT/0430 US Eastern time - Bank of Spain governor, José Luis Escriva, to speak about the economic impact of last month deadly floods in eastern region of Valencia

1300 GMT/0800 US Eastern time - Welcome address by ECB President Christine Lagarde at ECB conference on financial stability and macroprudential policy 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany

1800 GMT/1300 US Eastern time - Dinner speech by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at ECB conference on financial stability and macroprudential policy 2024