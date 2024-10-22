The European Central Bank appear on track for another 25bp rate cut at their next meeting on December 12. They seem to be behind the curve.

Times below are GMT/US Eastern time:

1400/1000 European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in conversation with Francine Lacqua, Bloomberg

1500/1100 European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane takes part in a fireside chat at Central Banking Seminar of Federal Reserve Bank of New York

1915/1515 Participation by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in panel discussion about "The future of cross-border payments: faster safer together – safe and inclusive fast payments across borders" during the IMF/WB Annual Meetings

2000/1600 European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane gives a speech at a seminar organised by Columbia University

