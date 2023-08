The full agenda of the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole Symposium link is here from earlier:

The focus is on Federal Reserve Chair Powell's speech. We know the time for this, Friday 25 August at 10.05 AM US Eastern time.

However, Lagarde is up soon after and ears will be open for what she has to say. Listiening forclues on the path ahead for European Central Bank rate hikes.

Speaking at 3pm US Eastern time, which is 1900 GMT on "European and Global Economy".