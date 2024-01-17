Coming up from the European Central Bank on Wednesday 17 January 2024.
- Welcome remarks by ECB board member Piero Cipollone at the meeting of the Euro Cyber Resilience Board for pan-European Financial Infrastructures in Frankfurt, Germany at 0830 GMT, 0330 US Eastern time.
- Bank of France governor François Villeroy de Galhau speaks at French Senate at 0930 GMT, 0430 US Eastern time.
- ECB
President Christine Lagarde in speaks as part of a "Stakeholder Dialogue" on "Town
Hall: How to Trust Economics" during World Economic Forum in
Davos at 1515 GMT, 1015 US Eastern time.
- I have Lagarde speaking a second time an hour later
Villeroy & Lagarde