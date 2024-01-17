Coming up from the European Central Bank on Wednesday 17 January 2024.

Welcome remarks by ECB board member Piero Cipollone at the meeting of the Euro Cyber Resilience Board for pan-European Financial Infrastructures in Frankfurt, Germany at 0830 GMT, 0330 US Eastern time.

Bank of France governor François Villeroy de Galhau speaks at French Senate at 0930 GMT, 0430 US Eastern time.

ECB President Christine Lagarde in speaks as part of a "Stakeholder Dialogue" on "Town Hall: How to Trust Economics" during World Economic Forum in Davos at 1515 GMT, 1015 US Eastern time. I have Lagarde speaking a second time an hour later



