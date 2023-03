1030 GMT, which is 0330 US Eastern time:

European Central Bank´s vice-president Luis de Guindos

Speech to CUNEF University students (CUNEF is a Spanish private university in Madrid)

Topic is "Prospects for the Euro Zone and the Future of Monetary Policy"

Q&A will follow

There are 50bp rate hikes coming up from the European Central Bank imminently:

De Guindos and his boss, ECB President Lagarde