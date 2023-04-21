Vice President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos appears twice on the agenda:

03:00 US Eastern time, 0700 GMT:

de Guindos at "Catedra de Economía y Sociedad" organised by Fundación La Caixa in Madrid

10:30 US Eastern time, 1430 GMT:

Member of the ECB's Executive Board Frank Elderson delivers an online speech at an event on "Accounting for climate change within central bank and banking supervision mandates" organised by Peterson Institute for International Economics

13:45 US Eastern time, 1745 GMT: