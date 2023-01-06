We had Villeroy on the wires Thursday:
More ECB officials speak today.
1030 GMT
- which is 530am New York time - ECB's Governing Council member and Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno attends a conference in Lisbon
1615 GMT
- 1115am New York Time - Participation by ECB board member Philip Lane in a panel discussion “Global Economic Outlook” at NABE sponsored session at the ASSA 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans
-
The European Central Bank are set to raise rates again next month. Meeting dates for H1 2023: