The times below are listed in US Eastern time / GMT format:
- 05:00/0900 Opening remarks by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at workshop "Policy proposals to reduce the climate insurance protection gap"
- 05:00/0900 Guest lecture by Member of the ECB's Executive Board Frank Elderson at University of Utrecht in Utrecht
- 10:00/1400 ECB policymaker and Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau is to speak about monetary policy transmission at conference at the French central bank
- 10:15/1415 ECB chief economist Philip Lane and Austrian central bank chief speak at the Austrian central bank's conference
- 10:15/145 Lane follows up with participations in policy panel "The Great Volatility: How to cope? What is different this time? How to manage side effects and tradeoffs?"
And while not the ECB, noting this also:
- 08:30/1230 Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in a panel discussion on global macroeconomic trends at the 2023 Central Bank Conference Citi Bank