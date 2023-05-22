The times below are listed in US Eastern time / GMT format:

05:00/0900 Opening remarks by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at workshop "Policy proposals to reduce the climate insurance protection gap"

05:00/0900 Guest lecture by Member of the ECB's Executive Board Frank Elderson at University of Utrecht in Utrecht

10:00/1400 ECB policymaker and Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau is to speak about monetary policy transmission at conference at the French central bank

10:15/1415 ECB chief economist Philip Lane and Austrian central bank chief speak at the Austrian central bank's conference

10:15/145 Lane follows up with participations in policy panel "The Great Volatility: How to cope? What is different this time? How to manage side effects and tradeoffs?"

