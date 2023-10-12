I'm having a few tech issues today so a bit of a bare-bones post this one.
Members of the European Central Bank's governing council ahead for the day:
0830 GMT / 0430 US Eastern time Villeroy (Governor of Banque de France)
1000 GMT / 0600 US Eastern time Knot (President of the Dutch Central Bank)
1050 GMT / 0650 US Eastern time Vasle and Vujcic (Governors of Banka Slovenije and Croatian National Bank respectively)
1100 GMT / 0700 US Eastern time Panetta (ECB executive board member)
I see that European Central Bank President Lagarde may also be appearing but I don't have a time for this.