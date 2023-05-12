03:30 US Eastern time, 0730 GMT:

German finance minister Christian Lindner and president of Federal Reserve Bundesbank Joachim Nagel speak to the press on the sidelines of the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting in Japan

04:00 US Eastern time, 0800 GMT:

Lecture by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at the Academia Europea Leadership in Barcelona

Also, note that there is the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata, Japan this weekend. There will be plenty of talking heads come from this!