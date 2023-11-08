Coming up from the European Central Bank today:
0845 GMT / 0345 US Eastern time: Keynote speech and participation in Panel 1 "Unravelling the Puzzle of Sluggish Productivity Growth: Lessons Learned and Future Prospects for Europe" by ECB chief economist Philip Lane at Latvijas Banka Economic Conference 2023 "A Recipe for Economic Grow
1100 GMT / 0600 US Eastern time: Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel gives a speech on “The State of the Euro-area Economy and Outlook” at an event in London hosted by the European Economics and Financial Centre
1230 GMT / 0730 US Eastern time: Governor of Bank of Spain Pablo Hernández de Cos will speak at an event in Madrid
No specific times:
- Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in Eurogroup meeting in Brussels
- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, European Central Bank governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf, Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc, Bank of Ireland CEO Myles O'Grady and Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Alessandra Perrazzelli speak at Irish central bank conference