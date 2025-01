0930 GMT/0430 US Eastern time

Bank of Spain's Governor Jose Luis Escriva speaks at the event “The independence of central banks in the face of present and future challenges”, organized by Bank of Spain

1100 GMT/0600 US Eastern time

Virtual keynote lecture by ECB board member Piero Cipollone at Crypto Asset Lab conference 2025 organised by University of Milano-Bicocca

