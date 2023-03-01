Coming at 1500 GMT, which is 10am US Eastern time:
- Italian central bank Governor Ignazio Visco speaks in Frankfurt
--
I also have Bundesbank Chief Joachim Nagel on the speaking agenda, but I can't find a scheduled time. Ditto for Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of Banque de France. To be fair it's a notable day when these two aren't speaking somewhere.
--
All these European Central Bank officials have been singing from the same sheet on a 50bp rate hike at the next meeting, March 16.
Dates of the meetings ahead this year, H1 dates boxed: