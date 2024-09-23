I am not expecting any comments on the economy nor monetary policy from these two. Of course, you never know, so here they are with timings.
0700 GMT / 0300 US Eastern time
- Opening remarks by ECB board member Frank Elderson at summit on Real estate climate data industry good practices organised by the European Central Bank in Frankfurt
1300 GMT / 0900 US Eastern time
- European Central Bank board member Piero Cipollone takes part in a hearing on the digital euro before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament
1530 GMT / 1130 US Eastern time
- Participation by European Central Bank board member Piero Cipollone in panel discussion at roundtable event on the digital euro at the House of the euro in Brussels