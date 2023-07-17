0815 GMT/ 0415 US Eastern time: Pre-recorded welcome address by President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde at 9th ECB conference on central, eastern and south-eastern European (CESEE) countries "Changing geopolitical landscape – economic implications for central, eastern and south-eastern European countries"

0830 GMT/ 0430 US Eastern time: Member of the ECB's Executive Board Philip R. Lane chairs Session 1 "Macroeconomic policy challenges amid a changing geopolitical landscape" at that conference (above)

European Central Bank (ECB) board member Fabio Panetta is participating in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Gandhinagar, India

Lagarde and Lane