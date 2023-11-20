Ahead during Europe/US session from the ECB:

0500 GMT / 0000 US Eastern time - Participation by ECB chief economist Philip Lane in virtual policy panel at 6h annual meeting of Central Bank Research Association’s (CEBRA) International Trade and Macroeconomic program joint with the 5th annual

0230 GMT / 0730 US Eastern time - ank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos delivers speech at Financial Markets Association (AFM) conference

2030 GMT / 1530 US Eastern time - Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaks in London at the annual dinner of Britain's Society of Professional Economists

