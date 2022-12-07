Coming up from the ECB today ahead of the much-awaited speech from President Lagarde due the following day:

0710 GMT: Philip Lane, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank delivers speech at the Global Perspective 2022 organised by the Chinese State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE)

1430 GMT Keynote speech by Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB at LBS-AQR Insight Summit organised by the AQR Asset Management Institute at London Business School in London

Digest Panetta quickly 'cause the Bank of Canada is up at 1500 GMT: