0815 GMT / 0415 US Eastern time - European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane delivers opening remarks at a conference about Fiscal Policy, Financial Sector Policy and Economic Growth

0940 GMT / 0540 US Eastern time - Keynote speech by ECB board member Piero Cipollone at "Economics of Payments XIII" conference organised by the Oesterreichische Nationalbank (Austrian central bank)

ECB's Lane

While not from the European Central Bank, Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen will participate in a panel discussion at the ESRB Annual Conference, New Frontiers in Macroprudential Policy

at 1120 GMT / 0720 US Eastern time

Sveriges Riksbank is the central bank of Sweden, and it operates independently from the European Central Bank (ECB). Sweden is a member of the European Union (EU). While Sweden is an EU member, it has not adopted the euro as its official currency, which means it does not participate in the Eurosystem and the monetary policy decisions of the ECB. Instead, the Riksbank manages the monetary policy for the Swedish krona.