0700 GMT / 0300 US Eastern time: Speech by ECB board member Piero Cipollone at Deutsche Bundesbank's symposium "Future of payments: trends and innovations in Germany and Europe"

0735 GMT / 0345 US Eastern time: Keynote speech by ECB chief economist Philip R. Lane at ECB Conference on

Monetary Policy: bridging science and practice

1345 GMT / 0945 US Eastern time: ECB's Jose Luis Escriva, Governor of the Bank of Spain, speaks at an event in Madrid

