Times are in GMT / US Eastern time:

0830/0430 ECB Governing Council member and Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus Christodoulos Patsalides speak at credit risk conference in Nicosia on current challenges in banking sector

1230/0830 Keynote speech by ECB Board Member Frank Elderson at high-level conference "10 years of SSM: Looking back and looking forward" organised by European Banking Institute in collaboration with Hessisches Ministerium für Wissenschaft und Kunst

1300/0900 Written statement and panel participation by ECB Supervisory Board Chair Claudia Buch at Eurogroup meeting

1415/1015 Participation by ECB Board Member Elizabeth McCaul in Panel 2 "Competitiveness of European Banks" at high-level conference "10 years of SSM: Looking back and looking forward" organised by European Banking Institute in collaboration with the Hessisches Min

EUR/USD update - the US dollar is continuing to lose ground after it gap down this morning: