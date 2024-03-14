European Central Bank speakers ahead today:

930 GMT / 0530 US Eastern time: Bank of Spain governor and ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos to speak at an event in Madrid

1100 GMT / 0700 US Eastern time: Speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at Money Market Contact Group (MMCG) meeting in Frankfurt

1200 GMT / 0800 US Eastern time: ECB governing council member Klaas Knot holds a press conference for the publication of the Dutch central bank's annual report

1700 GMT / 1300 US Eastern time: Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos to speak at an event in Madrid

1800 GMT / 1400 US Eastern time: Fireside chat with ECB vice president Luis de Guindos at Foros de Vanguardia (a Spanish media group) in Barcelona, Spain