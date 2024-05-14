1245 GMT / 0845 US Eastern time: Keynote speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at high-level scientific conference "Weichenstellungen für Wettbewerbsfähigkeit und Wachstum" organised by Federal Chancellery

I stuck that through Google Translate:

"Setting the course for competitiveness and growth"

Regardless, Schnabel is usually well worth listening out for.

1400 GMT / 1000 US Eastern time Powell participates in a moderated discussion with De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) President Klaas Knot (Knot is an ECB rate setter) at annual general meeting of the Foreign Bankers’ Association