Members of the European Central Bank Governing Council coming up later include:
- 1100 GMT/0700 US Eastern time: French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaks at a financial conference in Paris
- 1800 GMT/1400 US Eastern time: Bank of Spain's Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos delivers the closing speech at an event organized by the Foro de la Toja as a tribute to ex- foreign affairs minister Josep Piqué
It looks like Villeroy's is more likely to include a statement on the economy and/or monetary policy.
The ECB is expected to raise rates again at its July meeting, on the 27th: