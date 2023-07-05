Members of the European Central Bank Governing Council coming up later include:

1100 GMT/0700 US Eastern time: French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaks at a financial conference in Paris

1800 GMT/1400 US Eastern time: Bank of Spain's Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos delivers the closing speech at an event organized by the Foro de la Toja as a tribute to ex- foreign affairs minister Josep Piqué

It looks like Villeroy's is more likely to include a statement on the economy and/or monetary policy.

The ECB is expected to raise rates again at its July meeting, on the 27th: