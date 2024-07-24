0645 GMT / 0245 US Eastern time:
- Chairing of Session 5 by ECB board member Luis de Guindos at joint conference of the European Central Bank, International Monetary Fund, and IMF Economic Review "Global Challenges and Channels for Fiscal and Monetary Policy" in Frankfurt, Germany
1200 GMT/0800 US Eastern time:
- Participation by ECB board member Philip Lane in policy panel "The global 'new normal': fragmentation, tensions, and uncertainty" at that European Central Bank, International Monetary Fund, and IMF Economic Review noted above
1245 GMT / 0845 US Eastern time:
- Online conversation by ECB board member Claudia Buch with Nicolas Véron at Financial statements series organised by the Peterson Institute for International Economics