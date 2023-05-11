More (and more) European Central Bank rate hikes still to come?

We will be on the lookout for clues today from this lot:

03:30 US Eastern time, 730 GMT:

German finance minister Christian Lindner and Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel plan press statement at the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Japan

08:00 US Eastern time, 1200 GMT:

Talk by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at the scientific advisory board of the Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF)

10:45 US Eastern time, 1445 GMT:

Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernández de Cos delivers speech on closing remarks of the conference: "Current Challenges in Economics & Finance" organized by the IE University, Bank of Spain and the Federal Reserve Bank of Saint Louis

13:30 US Eastern time, 1730 GMT: