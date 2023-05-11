More (and more) European Central Bank rate hikes still to come?
We will be on the lookout for clues today from this lot:
03:30 US Eastern time, 730 GMT:
- German finance minister Christian Lindner and Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel plan press statement at the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Japan
08:00 US Eastern time, 1200 GMT:
- Talk by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at the scientific advisory board of the Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF)
10:45 US Eastern time, 1445 GMT:
- Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernández de Cos delivers speech on closing remarks of the conference: "Current Challenges in Economics & Finance" organized by the IE University, Bank of Spain and the Federal Reserve Bank of Saint Louis
13:30 US Eastern time, 1730 GMT:
- Panel participation by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at the 20th edition of cycle of dialogues organised by Diario Madrid Foundation and Cercle d'Economia in Barcelona