Plenty of ECB remarks incoming!
07:30 US Eastern time, 1130 GMT
- Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos participates in the Economic Journalism Awards Ceremony of the Association of Economic Information Journalists (APIE)
08:00 US Eastern time, 1200 GMT
- Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, participates in an event with students at Institut Polytechnique de Paris
09:15 US Eastern time, 1315 GMT
- Ignazio Visco, Governor of the Bank of Italy, speaks in London on euro zone inflation
16:15 US Eastern time, 1130 GMT
- Isabel Schnabel, member of the ECB's Executive Board, delivers a virtual guest lecture at Stanford Graduate School of Business