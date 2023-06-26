These are the European Central Bank speakers I have listed for Monday, 26 June 2023:

1730 GMT/1330 US Eastern time: Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos attends the 2023 ECB Forum on Central Banking "Macroeconomic stabilization in a volatile inflation environment"

Also at 1730 GMT/1330 US Eastern time: Welcome remarks by the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde at the opening reception of ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra

Do be on guard for comments from other ECB members though, they tend to pop up announced.

Villeroy tends to pop up each day.