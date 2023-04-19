06:30 US Eastern time, 1030 GMT:

Keynote speech by Philip R Lane, member of the Executive Board of the ECB at Enterprise Ireland Summit in Dublin

Note Lane spoke Tuesday also: ICYMI - ECB's Lane says Bank will hike rate in May, +25 or +50bp is data dependent

07:00 US Eastern time, 1100 GMT:

European Central Bank (ECB) council member and the head of the Netherlands central bank Klaas Knot speaks at a private event at the Irish central bank

12:00 US Eastern time, 1600 GMT:

Lecture by member of the Executive Board of the ECB Isabel Schnabel at Leibniz-Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung in Mannheim

The next ECB policy meeting is on May 4, a rate hike appears to be bakes in the question is +25 or +50bp.