Times below are in GMT/US Eastern time format.

0900/0400 Finland's central bank and its chief, ECB policy maker Olli Rehn hold a press conference about monetary policy outlook and Finland's economic forecast

out of this list Rehn is most likely to have comments of note for traders

1000/0500 Introductory statement by ECB board member Claudia Maria Buch at ECB Banking Supervision press conference on the aggregate results of the 2024 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) in Frankfurt, Germany

Buch is Chair of the ECB Supervisory Board, I don't expect her speech will have much, if anything at all, on her economic or monetary policy outlook

1000/0500 Participation by ECB Board member Frank Elderson at ECB Banking Supervision press conference on the aggregate results of the 2024 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) in Frankfurt, Germany