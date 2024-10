Coming up from the ECB today:

0530 GMT/0140 US Eastern time: Bank of France head of ECB policy maker Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaks to Franceinfo radio

0800 GMT/0400 US Eastern time: ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir will present the Slovak National Bank's updated economic outlook

0830 GMT /0430 US Eastern time: Participation by ECB board member Frank Elderson in session "The true cost of greening the world" at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 "Harnessing innovation, enabling conversation"