I haven't got topics for these. But, be on alert.
The times are listed in GMT/US Eastern time format:
- 0800/0300 Speech by ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos at 15th Spain Investors Day 2025
- 0830/0330 Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau is to address the French Senate's finance commission
- 0835/0335 European Central Bank policymaker Boris Vujcic of Croatia and Slovenian National Bank Vice Governor Tina Zumer take part in a panel discussion at a financial conference on Central and Eastern Europe